Sport

Zambian Swimmer Wins Bronze at All Africa Games

Top Zambian female swimmer Tilka Pajik has minted bronze at the on-going All Africa Games in the 50 metres breaststroke.

Tilka posted, “Bronze in the 50 breast tonight at the all Africa games, super super happy “

5 Comments

  1. nam

    congrats dear

    Reply

  2. chansa chitule

    if only we had more sponsors….We could have made a collection of gold medals.Its ok to win a bronze.

    Reply

  3. Enalo

    Welldone Tilka. Congrats.

    Reply

  4. Man Jay

    Congrats my dear keep up with the same spirit make Zambia proud.

    Reply

