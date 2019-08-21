Zambian Swimmer Wins Bronze at All Africa Games Chris Phiri | August 21, 2019 | 5 Top Zambian female swimmer Tilka Pajik has minted bronze at the on-going All Africa Games in the 50 metres breaststroke. Tilka posted, “Bronze in the 50 breast tonight at the all Africa games, super super happy “ | 5 5 Comments nam August 21, 2019 congrats dear Reply chansa chitule August 21, 2019 if only we had more sponsors….We could have made a collection of gold medals.Its ok to win a bronze. Reply micah August 21, 2019 anyway congratulations.!!! Reply Enalo August 21, 2019 Welldone Tilka. Congrats. Reply Man Jay August 21, 2019 Congrats my dear keep up with the same spirit make Zambia proud. Reply Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment
