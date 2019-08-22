Increased Female Recruits Cheers NGOCC

The Non-Governmental Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has congratulated the Zambia Police Service for graduating 401 women out of the 693 recruit officers at Kamfinsa School of Public Order Maintenance.

NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mulenga has since appealed to the Zambia Police senior command to immediately address the issue of elevating more women to decision making positions.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, during the Kamfinsa pass out parade on Monday, said having more women recruits was the first of its kind.

Kanganja said the government was working hard to champion and introduce the national gender policy which recognises the need for equal and full participation of women and men at all levels of national development.

NGOCC, however, remains concerned about the non-inclusion of women in decision making positions within the Police Service.

The organisation notes that while the Police may graduate this high number of women, they rarely rise to senior positions.

Currently, out of the ten Police Commissioners, only three are women.