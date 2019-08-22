Mutati In Road Accident

MMD faction leader Felix Mutati has been involved in a road accident in Mufumbwe.
Mutati was on his way to Mufumbwe to attend the Likumbi Lya Mize traditional ceremony of the Luvale people scheduled for this weekend.
Eye witnesses say Mutati has been rushed to the hospital for attention, although his condition hasn’t been established yet.
Kkayoo LOTTIE
Too bad my Presido, quick recovery
Idiocy Detector
Ala ifyakulwisha, mukafwapo fye.
Fuseki
Over speeding you rush you crush,,,anyways wish him quick.recovery
Martin mwewa
Too bad my president