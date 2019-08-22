  1. Home
Headlines

Mutati In Road Accident

|

MMD faction leader Felix Mutati has been involved in a road accident in Mufumbwe.

Mutati was on his way to Mufumbwe to attend the Likumbi Lya Mize traditional ceremony of the Luvale people scheduled for this weekend.

Eye witnesses say Mutati has been rushed to the hospital for attention, although his condition hasn’t been established yet.

 

4 Comments

  1. Kkayoo LOTTIE

    Too bad my Presido, quick recovery

    Reply

  2. Idiocy Detector

    Ala ifyakulwisha, mukafwapo fye.

    Reply

  3. Fuseki

    Over speeding you rush you crush,,,anyways wish him quick.recovery

    Reply

  4. Martin mwewa

    Too bad my president

    Reply

