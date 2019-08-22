NDC Youths Ask Speaker to Resign

National Democratic Congress (NDC) party youths have asked the speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini to vacate his office for allowing parliament to go ahead and discuss the contentious Constitution Amendment Bill 10 when the matter is active before the courts of law.

Party National Youth Chairman Charles Kabwita wonders why the speaker wants to rush the Bill which has raised a lot of concern among citizens.

“How can the speaker allow this bill to be tabled when the matter has been taken to the courts of law? This is the same speaker who refused to table the impeachment motion before the House because the matter was before the courts of law. This also makes us doubt his credibility,” Kabwita said .

He said in his view, Speaker Matibini is playing politics and is not impartial in his dealings.

Kabwita said Bill Number 10 should be stopped by all means because most of the clauses contained therein were inimical to the country’s wellbeing and will negate Zambia’s democratic gains.

“As NDC youths, we urge lawmakers to consider impeaching the speaker if he does not vacate office on his own volition.The office of the Speaker requires someone with high and unquestionable integrity,” said Kabwita.