Zambian Dies In S.A After Alleged Stabbing By Spouse

A 41-year-old Zambian has died in Cape Town, South Africa after sustaining neck injuries resulting from a knife stab.

The deceased identified as Peter Nyirenda died at Retreat Clinic in Cape Town after suffering from neck related complications which he sustained when he was allegedly stabbed by his spouse.

According to information made available to the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, the deceased sustained injuries after a domestic dispute which led to his stabbing.

Nyirenda was first admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital where he was treated for neck complications before being discharged.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at a private mortuary in Westlake awaiting burial.

Meanwhile, another Zambian, 25, was found dead in the Central Business District of Johannesburg.

Chishimba Pongolani was found dead along the Claim and Plein streets of Johannesburg after complaining of body pains.

It is alleged that the deceased was asked to leave his friend’s house after his condition deteriorated as he was of no fixed aboard.

His remains have been deposited at a government Mortuary in Hillbrow awaiting burial.

This is according to the Zambia High Commission in South Africa.