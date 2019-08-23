ECZ Concludes Phase 1 Of Delimitation Exercise

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has concluded the first phase of the ongoing delimitation exercise.

ECZ Public Relation Manager Margaret Chimanse has stated that the development marks 60 per cent coverage in the delimitation exercise.

She also revealed that ECZ has so far managed to conclude the delimitation works in 62 districts in the country and expressed optimism that the remaining 54 districts will be covered in the next phase.

Chimanse said ECZ is expected to present a report to Parliament on the delimitation exercise by December this year.

The delimitation exercise is expected to gobble K55 million.

The ECZ launched the 2019 Nationwide Delimitation Exercise in July, aimed at mapping and realigning electoral boundaries.