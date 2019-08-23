Flash Buses Manager Nabbed for Sodomy

Police in Lusaka have arrested a Capital Buses (Flash) operations manager Arnold Zulu for sodomy.

Police service acting spokesperson Danny Mwale identified the perpetrator as Arnold Zulu, aged 52 while the victim is 21-year old Adrian Mazuba of Kanyama Site and Service.

The duo was found in the act in Zulu’s house on August 22 between 24 and 17 hours.

“Acting on information received from members of the public, Police officers rushed to the scene and found the two in Mr. Zulu’s house in the act,” Mwale said.

“”Mr. Zulu who is also Operation manager for Capital Buses (Flash) is currently detained in Police custody while Adrian Mazuba has been taken for medical examination.”