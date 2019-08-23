Govt Evacuates Mutati, 2 Others To UTH

The government has evacuated former works and supply minister Felix Mutati and two others to UTH for further medical attention following a serious road accident in Mufumbwe yesterday.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has facilitated the evacuation of Mutati, the MMD faction leader, and two others whose Toyota Hilux lost control after hitting a deep pothole on their way to Mufumbwe.

The other two are Scorpion Kadobi and Samson Moyo who are stable but require further medical examination, according to Kalemba, while Mutati complained of chest pains.

Mutati’s personal assistant Edmond Miti said the former Lunte Constituency member of parliament was doing well.

“Basically, the reason why he has been evacuated is to ascertain whether or not there are any other injuries that may have not been detected using the equipment that was used at the hospital in Solwezi,” Miti said, according to Kalemba.

Moyo, who was driving the Toyota Hilux carrying Mutati and three other passengers, hit a deep pothole, careered off the road and plunged into Kashima Stream on the Mufumbwe-Kabompo Road in Kamazovu in Chief Chizela’s area.

Mutati was in North-Western Province for party mobilisation.