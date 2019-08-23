High Court Defers Judgment in UPND Cadres’ Murder Case

Lusaka High Court judge Mwamba Chanda has failed to deliver her judgment in the case involving two suspected UPND cadres accused of murdering a PF member during a failed UPND rally in Kanyama in August, 2016.

Judgment has since been deferred to a later date because the judge-in-charge has other commitments.

The suspect, Fabian Mwanza and James Banda, who were 23 at the time the offence was committed, were found with a case to answer and placed on their defence in the alleged murder of Steven Kalipa, 20.

This followed the closure of the prosecution’s evidence with seven witnesses who all testified that Kalipa was allegedly stabbed by the duo.

During trial, a witness, John Mulanishako, a resident of Kanyama narrated that on April 2 2017, while he was conducting his business at Mbasela market in the area, he saw a group of people clad in UPND regalia running from the entrance of the market to the opposite direction.

Mulanishako told the court that he rushed out to see who they were and he managed to identify the people in front because they lived in the same area.

He told the court that about 12 metres from where he was standing, the alleged UPND cadres met Kalipa whom they started confronting and when they tried to get hold of him, he started running away.

Mulanishako further testified that Kalipa ran to an open area and it was there that Fabian, popularly known as Junior Mbuzi, picked a stone and hit the deceased on the back.

He further testified that Kalipa started limping and stopped running.

At that point, James, who was commonly referred to as Menomeno, produced a knife from his pocket and stabbed Kalipa.

Mulanishako told the court that the duo then dragged Kalipa against the wall and left him there.

The incident happened in Kanyama Township on April 2, 2017, after a UPND rally was aborted.