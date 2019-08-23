Kampyongo Warns Millers against Mealie-Meal Smuggling

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said he will not allow milliers to smuggle mealie meal to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), leaving local prices so high.

Addressing Copperbelt millers at the Ndola Council chamber today, Friday, Kampyongo said government is aware that Zambia is a liberalized economy but said this should not be justification for exploitation of local consumers.

“We are aware that we are in a liberalized society and you are free to do business. But some of you have opted to be greedy with access profits. You have opted to into smuggling while mealiemeal prices increase. But government is ceiling and monitoring the routes which the products are passing through,” Kampyongo said.

“…When the vehicles are impounded, they will be forfeited to the state. While we try to mitigate hunger in other regions, you want to sell mealie meal to access profits. That we won’t tolerate.”

Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said the government has closed in and identified the millers who are smuggling mealie meal to DRC.

“There are some millers that are working with smugglers. Government cannot sit idle and see the millers smuggle mealie meal [which] should be affordable to the citizens. We have closed in and identified the millers who are in the business of smuggling. The solution is to see the prices of mealie meal is reduced,” said Mwakalombe.

Kampyongo later held a private meeting with all the millers.