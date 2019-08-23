Turkey Gives 12 Scholarships to Zambian Students

The Turkish Government has offered 12 scholarships to Zambian students to study at various universities in Turkey.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Zambia’s Ambassador to Turkey Dr Joseph Chilengi in Ankara on Thursday, Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) president Abdullah Eren said through his institution, the Turkish Government received over 400 applications from Zambian students wishing to study in Turkey at undergraduate level.

“10 out of the 12 applicants have responded to accept the scholarships so they will be coming to study in Turkey next month. This coming year, we will open applications in January and possibly increase the number of scholarships to between 15 and 20,” Eren said.

He added that there were currently 60 Zambian students on scholarships in Turkey.

YTB is an institution in Turkey mandated to coordinate the activities for Turks living abroad, related (sister) communities and Türkiye Scholarship Programme.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilengi said during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s historic visit to Zambia in July last year, he indicated that Turkey would increase the number of scholarships offered to Zambian students to 130.

“During this historic visit, cooperation in the field of education featured prominently during the discussions because President Erdogan and President Edgar Lungu recognise the importance of education in national development,” Dr Chilengi said.

He urged YTB to consider increasing the number of scholarships offered to Zambian students to study in Turkey.

Dr Chilengi described Turkey as a centre of global knowledge and innovation, which was now shaping global policies and added that Zambia was looking forward to benefiting more from Turkey’s advanced education system.

This is according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian Mission in Turkey, Jerry Munthali.