Eagles Fly Past Pirates in CAF Champions League

Green Eagles Football Club enhanced their continental credentials by eliminating Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League 2-1 on aggregate.

Green Eagles came into the second leg at Orlando Stadium carrying a 1-0 home win and found themselves trailing in the 59th minute through a Happy Jele header.

However, the Zambia National Service sponsored side bounced back a minute later with an Amitty Shamende neat finish to draw level on the day and also carry a 2-1 aggregate.

The win marks a historic moment for the ‘Tonka Twende’ boys who are playing continental football for the second time after having debuted last year with a CAF Confederation shift.

Green Eagles join Zesco United who also qualified to the next round after defeating Green Mamba of eSwatini 3-0 on aggregate.

The other Zambia envoy in Buildcon tumbled in the CAF Confederation Cup leaving out Zanaco who were on bye for the preliminary round.