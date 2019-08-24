HH Promises Jobs for Youths Once In Power

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has said there is so much untapped potential among the youth in the country that requires harnessing for the benefit of communities.

Hichilema has said in a statement issued to the media on Friday after meeting youths in Lusaka that his government would work closely with the youths because they are an integral part of any nation and their vibrancy steers growth in many areas of human endeavor.

He has described the youths as one of the greatest assets that God has blessed Zambia with but are not fully realised by others due to lack of passion and vision to do so.

“There is so much untapped potential among the youth in the Country that requires harnessing, for the benefit of our communities. We therefore want to assure each one of them that our government will believe in them and will join hands with them in moving this country forward. One of the greatest assets that God has blessed us with as a country is our youth but this resource is not fully realised by others because they lack the passion and the vision to do so,” Hichilema said.

He said his government would provide the youths education, jobs and better conditions of service for all of them in order for them to achieve and live their dreams to the maximum.

Hichilema said the country’s economy largely depends on many youths who work in the informal sector and their own self-initiated projects.

“Education for all regardless of their backgrounds, jobs for them in order for them to support each other and their families, and lastly but not the least, better conditions of service for all of them. This country’s economy largely depends on many youths who work in the informal sector and their own self-initiated projects such as mending shoes, tyres, welding and many other jobs among them a youth selling airtime, a youth who takes up farming in order to raise school fees, and many others looking for an education and job opportunity,” said Hichilema. “Our youths are capable and willing to participate in many economic activities in the country and this is why we will work with them by equipping them with necessary skills and opportunities at an early age. We draw this vision from our own experience of creating self-employment at the age of 26 years. We would therefore like to see more of our youths going that direction and then together we can develop this beautiful country.”