Lungu To Leave For Japan On Monday

President Edgar Lungu will on Monday leave for Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on Africa’s Development (TICAD).

President Lungu today met Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashima at State House where he was briefed about the TICAD to be held from August 28-30.

President Lungu is expected back on August 31, 2019.

Ambassador Sobashima said the 7th Summit was not only about Africa but that United Nations bodies like the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) were co-organisers.

During President Lungu’s visit to Japan, memoranda of cooperation on Africa Health and Wellbeing Initiative for government and the private sector of Japan are expected to be signed.

Other memoranda to be signed are on peace and stability, according to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.