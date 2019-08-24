NDC Warns Musenge against Parading As Party Member

The NDC party has again issued a stern warning to former Secretary General Mwenya Musenge to stop parading himself as a member of the party.

The party’s Secretary General Bridget Atanga has stated that the party has received information countrywide alleging that the party has been disbanded.

“Musenge has gone further in cheating and trying to coerce our members to join his yet to be registered party calling itself Zambia Our Own Motherland (ZOOM). We want to warn Musenge to immediately stop interfering with our structures,” Atanga stated.

She warned Musenge that if he continues with his “desperate attempts, the party will be left with no option but to institute legal action against him”.

“As a party, we strongly suspect that Musenge has been hired to distabilise the NDC. He is nothing but a selfish, visionless emissary of some political party. We urge our members not to receive or entertain Musenge as he has a narrow agenda only known to himself and his pay masters,” Ms Atanga stated.

She has since implored the party’s functionaries to cut off all contacts with Mr Musenge and his ZOOM party.

Meanwhile, Ms Atanga has accused Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo of using Musenge in an attempt to cripple and silence the NDC.

“Musenge has no political future, no wonder he lost to an independent in the 2016 general elections. Musenge will and can never win any poll under Zambian soil. To those Musenge is misleading, we urge them to wake up and leave this man. What is however consoling to us as a party is that Musenge and the PF have failed to make an impact using ZOOM. They are a failed project.

I have a lot of respect for Honourable Musenge, let us not lose our respect because of certain issues which we can easily sort out,” stated Ms Atanga.