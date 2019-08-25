CEC Donates Car to Kitwe Police

The Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has donated a motor vehicle to the Zambia Police Service in Kitwe to enhance security of strategic power installations on the Copperbelt.

The Motor vehicle valued at US $40,000 was received by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo who was accompanied by Copperbelt Provincial Minister Japhen Mwakalombe and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Speaking at the handover ceremony that was held at the CEC offices in Kitwe today, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said the donation has come at the right and critical time when mobility of the police officers is most important in the maintenance of law and order and protection of strategic infrastructure.

“We cannot as a country afford vandalism to our essential energy infrastructure at a time when the country is stressed by inadequate production of electricity due to the inadequate rainfall received in the southern half of the country, ” Mr Kampyongo charged.

He said while government is committed to providing necessary tools and equipment to the police officers, they were yet to be fully equipment to curb crime and vandalism of critical economic infrastructure.

He said the donation will enhance the Ministry’s resolve to discharge its mandate of protecting property and people.

Kampyongo further appealed to other corporate entities on the Copperbelt and the country as a whole to emulate CEC in supporting the police.

And CEC Board Chairman, London Mwafulilwa said the company has been experiencing a heightened spate of infringements to its electrical installations ranging from vandalism and theft of transmission lines for copper conductors.

Mwafulilwa said these have resulted in the monetary losses as well as disruptions in service delivery to productive sectors of the economy reliant on power.

He stated that this year alone, the company has recorded 10 cases of theft and three of vandalism where about 1, 505 metres of its overhead copper conductors have been cut off and stolen from the system on the Copperbelt.

He noted that arresting the market for copper conductors would help curb the problem.

Mwafulilwa further proposed that the police considers deploying dedicated officers to work on anti-theft involving conductors and other components of electrical systems containing copper for the benefit of all power utilities in the country.

And Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said the donated vehicle will enhance the operations of the police in curbing crimes targeted at CEC power installations.