Napsa Hands 10 Wheelchairs to Mwinilunga Hospital

The National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has donated assorted medical items valued at K125, 000 to Mwinilunga district hospital.

The donated items include 20 wheelchairs, four suction machines, three oxygen concentrators, 10 thermometers, five weighing scales, 50 baby and 50 adult blankets, among other things.

Speaking in a speech read for him by Acting Director Contributions and Benefits, Walter Phiri, Director General, Yollard Kachinda said the authority is cognizant of the numerous challenges being faced by the health sector. Kachinda said this is why NAPSA decided to partner with government through Mwinilunga district hospital to improve the provision of health care services.

He said NAPSA remains committed towards supporting sustainable community development by being a trusted partner that protects people’s wellbeing.

Kachinda expressed hope that the donation will go a long way in easing the shortage of medical equipment at the hospital and help in meeting its day to day obligation of providing quality healthcare services.

In receiving the donation, hospital administrator, Brian Mwachisowa thanked NAPSA for the timely donation which he said will go a long way in helping the hospital provide adequate care to the patients.

Dr Mwachisowa pledged to take care of the donated medical items for the benefit of the community.