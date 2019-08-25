Three Fishermen Drown in Lake Mweru

Three men have drowned while two others have survived when the boat they were travelling in, while fishing on Lake Mweru, capsized due to strong winds.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Elias Chushi confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Nchelenge District.

He said that Joseph Mwape 26, Bernard Kasongo 22, and Emmanuel Mwansa 27, drowned while Rodgers Mwape 25, and Fewdays Nsama 26, survived, all of Samashi village in Nchelenge District.

He said the incident happened yesterday between 04:00hours to 05:00 hours and that bodies of the deceased have not yet been retrieved.