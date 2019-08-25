ZCILT retains executive

The Zambia Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (ZCILT) has given a fresh mandate to its National Executive Committee (NEC) to spar the growth of the institute and accelerate sustainable transport in the country for the next three years.

During the 5th Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Livingstone from August 23-24, ZCILT members from across the country voted to put in place a team that would advance the vision of the institute.

They retained Zindaba Soko, the RTSA chief executive officer, as president and will be deputised by Mr. Michael Mupeta.

Colonel Kennedy Simukanga is Honourary Secretary, while Mrs. Mumeka Wamunyima is Honaurary Treasurer.

Speaking after the election, Soko outlined the strategic outlook for the institute for the next three years which focuses on supporting the growth of local transport industry in Zambia in line with the National Transport Policy.

He added that the institute would work closely with Government to actualize the vision of Zambia becoming a regional transport hub.

Soko also noted that the transport sector is an important catalyst for Zambia’s social economic development.