Chambeshi Names BolaNalesa Stars for Congo Olympic Qualifier

Under-23 coach Beston Chambeshi has named nine foreign based players for the September 4 Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo Brazzaville.

Chambeshi has kept faith in the fulcrum of his 2017 under-20 Africa Cup winning side with the Redbull Salzburg pair of Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu given the nod while others Fashion Sakala, Emmanuel Banda (both KV Oostende), Lameck Banda and Kings Kangwa (both Arsenal Tula).

The rest are Gampani Lungu (SuperSport United), Bradley Mweene (Pretoria University) and Mwiya Malumo (unattached).

Chambeshi has had to do without the injured Portugal based Kenneth Kalunga and Edward Chilufya.

Foreign based players are expected to start trickling on August 30 for the two-legged duel with Congo Brazzaville.

Chambeshi is currently drilling 25 local players in Lusaka.

The first leg will be next Wednesday while the return leg will be in Pointe Noire on September 8.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the 2019 AFCON that will be hosted by Egypt in November.

Top three teams at the tournament will qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Tickets for the September 4 tie are already on sale via Computicket in all Shoprite outlets.

VIP: K250, WEST, K100, EAST, SOUTH, NORTH (K20).

Kickoff is at 18:00 hours

LOCAL SQUAD IN CAMP

(Goalkeepers)

Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi), Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos)

Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

(Defenders)

Shemmy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Paul Banda (Buildcon) Kebson Kamanga, (Zanaco), Prosper Chiluya, (Kabwe Warriors), Moses Nyondo (Nkana) Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Field Kandela (Kabwe Warriors)

(Midfielders)

Linos Makwaza (Power Dynamos), Clinton Lubula (Kansanshi Dynamos), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Oliver Lumbiya (Young Nkana) Musonda Siame (Lumwana Radiants), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon)

(Strikers)

Twiza Chaibela (Kabwe Warriors), Chrispin Sakulanda (Red Arrows), Biston Banda (Buildcon), Kingsley Mukuka (Power Dynamos), Conlyde Luchanga (Forest Rangers)

(Source: FAZ Media)