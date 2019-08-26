DR Congo Gets New Cabinet after Seven Months

The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a coalition government, seven months after the inauguration President Félix Tshisekedi.
Tshisekedi, son of the late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, won a bitterly contested election in December, marking the first peaceful transition of power since DR Congo gained independence from Belgium in 1960.
Since coming to power, President Tshisekedi has agreed to work with the party of former President Joseph Kabila.
“The government is finally here. The president has signed the decree and we will begin work soon,” the AFP news agency quotes Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga as saying.
3 Comments
Lifewell
ok
Lisa
If i vomit and then go back and swallow part of the vomitus and expect my stomach to improve. The contmiation will still affect the perfomance of my stomach. Same as pf/mmd working alliance
Hammer
I wonder if nowadays news are written by journalists or amateurs. How do you publish this kind of article like this. We need to know who was appointed and since you say it is a coalition government, tell us how many are from Tshisekedi and how many are from the opposition and which opposition. I rate this article substandard.