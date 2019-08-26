DR Congo Gets New Cabinet after Seven Months

The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a coalition government, seven months after the inauguration President Félix Tshisekedi.

Tshisekedi, son of the late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, won a bitterly contested election in December, marking the first peaceful transition of power since DR Congo gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

Since coming to power, President Tshisekedi has agreed to work with the party of former President Joseph Kabila.

“The government is finally here. The president has signed the decree and we will begin work soon,” the AFP news agency quotes Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga as saying.