FAZ Settle for Vaselin for Chipolopolo Job

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is set to name Serb Vaselin Jelušica as the new Chipolopolo head coach.

Jelušica will take over the position left by Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck in February.

The Serbian comes with some experience on the continent having coached Angola in 1998 and Botswana 2002 to 2005.

He also served as youth coordinator in Botswana from 2005 to 2010.

His last posting was at Bloemfontein Celtic in the South Africa Premier League in 2018.

FAZ is expected to unveil him later this week.