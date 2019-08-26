Luapula Man Beats Drunk Wife to Death

A 30-year-old woman of Mwense in Luapula Province has alleged been beaten to death by her husband following a marital dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Jessie Mwape, who died after she sustained cuts on the head from the alleged beatings.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has confirmed the development, stating that the suspect identified as Daniel Kabaso is currently on the run.

He said the incident occurred on Sunday around 01:00hrs at Kapakala East in Mwense District.

Chushi said Police visited the scene and on physical inspection, the body was found with cuts on the head and limbs.

He said allegations are that the suspected found the victim drunk and later the two are alleged to have picked up a fight.

Chushi said the body of the deceased is in Mwense hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Chushi stated that police have since launched a manhunt to bring the suspect to book.