Lubinda Says Constitution Can’t Be Amended On Mere Social Media Advice

Government Parliamentary Chief Whip Brian Mundubile says the government will not allow minority groupings to derail submissions on the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill Number 10.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Given Lubinda says the Constitution cannot be amended based on mere public or social media suggestions.

Mundubile, who is also Patriotic Front chairperson for legal, says the amendment of the constitution through Bill No. 10 requires objectivity and constructive deliberations.

He observed that there is need for people to look beyond politics and contribute positively towards the amendment process.

Mundubile, who is also Mporokoso Member of Parliament, said this during a press briefing held in the area.

He explained the need for people to come together to dialogue further on possible constitutional amendments through the Parliamentary Select committee.

Mundubile further said the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) was widely consultative and represented the majority Zambians.

Meanwhile, Lubinda has asked Zambians who wish to air their views and opinions on the Constitution amendment process to direct them to Parliament.

He said Parliament has given the longest period for considerations and people must make use of that opportunity.

And Lubinda said the government is also constructing more prisons to address congestion in correctional facilities.

He said President Edgar Lungu will soon commission correctional facilities in Mwembeshi.