Atanga Asks High Court to Quash NDC De-Registration

NDC Secretary General Bridget Atanga has asked the Lusaka High Court to declare the Registrar of Society’s decision to cancel the party’s certificate of registration illegal, unreasonable and procedurally improper.

Ms. Atanga says the same decision should be quashed.

She is further seeking that if leave to hear the case is granted, it should act as a stay of the Registrar of Society’s decision to cancel the party’s certificate of registration.

According to a notice in support of an exparte application for leave to apply for judicial review, Ms. Atanga states that NDC was registered in 2017 as pursuant to the society act chapter 119 having fulfilled all legal requirements for registration.

She states that the effect of the registration of the society and issuance of the certificate is conclusive evidence that the Chief Registrar of Societies was satisfied that all the requirements of registering a society under the laws of Zambia has been complied with.

She states that her party is enjoying national support and has fully fledged party structures throughout the country with representation in the national assembly.