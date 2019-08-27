Chipata Rider Hammered by Passenger Sustains Injuries

A 38 year old rider of Chipata’s Katopola area is nursing injuries at
Chipata Central Hospital after he was hit with a hammer by one of his passengers.
Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala told journalists on Monday that Royd Kasuka Daka was attacked by one of the two passengers that had hired him from Kapata bus station to Magwero area.
“This gentleman was attacked by two unknown persons and was robbed on his
Un-registered motorbike valued at K13, 600. This incident occurred on
August 25th 2019 between 03:00 and 04:40 hours. The victim was booked by two male persons from Kapata bus station to Magwero and on their way as they were passing through Kanthenga garage one of them stopped the motorbike on pretext that he was going to relieve himself. In the process he came back from the bush with a hammer which he used to hit the rider on the head,” he said.
Sakala said the rider was unconscious and was only picked by good Samaritans who rushed him to Chipata Central hospital while his motorbike was stolen.
He said the victim was out of danger.
awe mwandi
Ubukabolala uyu awe mwandi God help us
Gangsta grabs
Those are Lungu relatives doing cap54 of Edgar ububomba mwibala alya mwibala but dont chew the body.