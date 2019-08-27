Chipata Rider Hammered by Passenger Sustains Injuries

A 38 year old rider of Chipata’s Katopola area is nursing injuries at

Chipata Central Hospital after he was hit with a hammer by one of his passengers.

Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala told journalists on Monday that Royd Kasuka Daka was attacked by one of the two passengers that had hired him from Kapata bus station to Magwero area.

“This gentleman was attacked by two unknown persons and was robbed on his

Un-registered motorbike valued at K13, 600. This incident occurred on

August 25th 2019 between 03:00 and 04:40 hours. The victim was booked by two male persons from Kapata bus station to Magwero and on their way as they were passing through Kanthenga garage one of them stopped the motorbike on pretext that he was going to relieve himself. In the process he came back from the bush with a hammer which he used to hit the rider on the head,” he said.

Sakala said the rider was unconscious and was only picked by good Samaritans who rushed him to Chipata Central hospital while his motorbike was stolen.

He said the victim was out of danger.