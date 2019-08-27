Court of Appeal Quashes 40-Years Defilement Sentence

The Court of Appeal has acquitted a Livingstone man who was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment with hard labour for defilement.

Oliver Sakufiwa of Livingstone was charged with defilement after it was alleged that he, on April 16, 2016 in Livingstone, did have carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

The High Court in Livingstone sentenced Sakufiwa to 40 years imprisonment with hard labour, but Sakufiwa appealed his conviction and sentence in the Court of Appeal.

Court of Appeal Judge Florence Lengalenga ruled that the trial court erred when it convicted Sakufiwa.

“The identity of the appellant was not corroborated. It was unsafe in the absence of corroboration. We allow the appeal and quash the conviction. We uphold the appeal and set aside the sentence. The appellant is acquitted,” judge Lengalenga said.

After the court’s verdict, Sakufiwa wept while in the accused dock and thanked God for the acquittal.