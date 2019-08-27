Out-going British Envoy Extols Zambia for Continued Peace

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane Dyet has praised Zambia for the unbroken record of peace and unity prevailing in the country since independence.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, High Commissioner Cochrane-Dyet has since advised Zambians to be proud, uphold and cherish the peace that has prevailed from the time the country attained its freedom.

He noted that Britain is a true friend of Zambia, adding that he has enjoyed the six years spent in Zambia as he has achieved a better understanding of the country than most of foreign diplomats.

High Commissioner Cochrane-Dyet also cited the smooth transition of power from one political party to another through democratic elections as something that few countries have achieved in Africa.

Meanwhile, High Commissioner Cochrane-Dyet has also commended Zambia for extending hospitality to huge numbers of refugees from neighbouring countries that are experiencing conflicts.

On the political dialogue, Mr. Cochrane-Dyet further hoped that the National Dialogue Forum helped to reconcile and reduce political tensions ahead of the 2021 general elections.