Govt Distributes 90% of Inputs For Next Farming Season

The government says it has distributed about 90 per cent of the farming inputs countrywide for the 2019/2020 farming season.

Agriculture Minister Mr Michael Katambo said the distribution of farming inputs is almost complete in the country’s ten provinces.

ZANIS reports that Mr Katambo said his office, working with Smart Zambia Institute, has further captured on record all the one million farmers expected to benefit from the input distribution this year.

He said small scale farmers across the country are expected to start redeeming the farming inputs in the first week of September.

“The distribution of farming inputs is progressing well and we are 80 to 90 per cent done in all the provinces. My office is working closely with Smart Zambia and all the 1 million farmers have been captured. I would like to encourage farmers to continue depositing their K400 in order for them to redeem their product in the first week of September,” Mr Katambo said.

He also said the government will use two modalities of distributing farming input in the 2019/2020 farming season.

Mr Katambo emphasized that his ministry will use direct deduct in Eastern, Muchinga, Northern, Copperbelt and North-Western provinces, which are also expected to record a normal rainfall pattern.

He said Southern, Western and some districts in Lusaka Province will use the electronic voucher system to give farmers a broader choice on crop variety.

Katambo has explained that the weather focus for the coming rainy season projects that Southern, Western and Lusaka Provinces will receive below normal rainfall, hence putting the farmers under e-voucher to give them a wider choice of seed variety selection.