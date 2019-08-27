Kang’ombe in Deep Political Battle for Parliamentary Seat

Christopher Kang’ombe’s political ambitions are doing him more harm than good, sources close to the Mayor have said.

In 2016 elections, Kang’ombe was eyeing Kwacha Constituency, the seat currently held by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Malanji.

Having served on the Mayoral position under the amended Constitution, Kang’ombe’s target is a Parliamentary seat.

However, those close to him feel this has led to more harm than good despite his political efforts to push for a better city.

“Look, the Mayor is being fought from all angles and this doesn’t appear to help build his political image. We are just coming from the National Dialogue Forum issue, I am sure you saw how he was humiliated, now today he is the image of the city. It’s sad how even the issue of at Mawlaik Barracks has been blamed on him. One of the people affected whose house was even demolished is the current Deputy Mayor Chando Mbao who also got the piece of land genuinely in 2013 but everyone is talking about Kang’ombe,” one of the Mayor’s close friends has lamented.

Furthermore, the Kitwe City Council Public Relations Unit has remained exposed for failure to put records straight regarding issues of land acquisition.

“Kang’ombe may have two or more pieces of land but that does not mean he should be demonized by damaging his political career. He is a young ambitious person with a heart to serve at any given point, we need to give young people a chance, his colleagues Binwell Mpundu (Kitwe DC) is also being fought,” the source said.

Kang’ombe has since moved his attention to Kamfinsa Constituency, having realized that Mr Malanji may not easily let him contest Kwacha constituency.