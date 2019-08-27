Mwense Police Foil Mealie Meal Smuggling Attempt

Police in Mwense District have impounded 847 bags of mealie-meal earmarked for smuggling into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mwense District Commissioner Geoffrey Chipampata has said the suspect has been identified as Probe Mwila of Kanyemba village.

He said the suspect had escaped but later handed himself to police and is currently in custody awaiting court appearance.

Chipambata said Police have also arrested nine Congolese who entered into the district through Lukwesa with intent to smuggle mealie-meal.

He has since appealed to members of the community to be on the lookout and report any illegal activity pertaining to mealie-meal trading.

Chipampata has implored the security wings not to relent but intensify patrols along the Luapula River and ensure that all culprits are brought to book.