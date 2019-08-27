NDC to Challenge De-registration

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) party has said it will commence judicial review proceedings in the High Court to challenge the Registrar of Societies’ decision to de-register the party.

The party’s registration has been canceled by the Registrar of Societies following a High Court ruling of 16th July, 2019, in a matter where some members of the NDC took each other to court.

But NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili says the Registrar of Societies has no powers to deregister his party.

He further said the party has not received the de-registration letter, but only came to know about it on social media.

Mr Kambwili said at a briefing in Lusaka on Monday that the decision by the Registrar of Societies to de-register his party is illegal and an abuse of authority.

He said the registrar’s pronouncement is not supported by any law in Zambia.

Mr Kambwili wondered why the Registrar of Societies has de-registered the party without engaging the aggrieved parties as stipulated under section 13 of the Registrar of Societies Act.

He has directed his lawyers to sue the Registrar of Societies Thandiwe Mhende in her own capacity for what he has termed misbehavior in the public office.

Mr Kambwili said there is no law backing the Registrar of Societies to deregister a political party if there is a lacuna in its constitution.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili has condemned President Edgar Lungu’s international trips amidst high prices of mealie-meal and other challenges facing the country.

President Lungu on Monday travelled to Japan for the Tokyo International Conference on Africa’s Development (TICAD), three days after returning from India.