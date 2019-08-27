Police Summon Kambwili

Police in Lusaka have summoned National Democratic Congress president Chishimba Kambwili to appear at Lusaka Central Police on Wednesday.

According to the police call out signed by Superintendent Stephen Nkhowani Kambwili has been directed to be at Central Police at 10:00 hours.

The reason for the summon has not been stated but widely believed to be in connection with his press conference held in the aftermath of the de-registration of his NDC party by the Registrar of Societies on Monday.