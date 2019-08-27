Police Summon Kambwili

Police in Lusaka have summoned National Democratic Congress president Chishimba Kambwili to appear at Lusaka Central Police on Wednesday.
According to the police call out signed by Superintendent Stephen Nkhowani Kambwili has been directed to be at Central Police at 10:00 hours.
The reason for the summon has not been stated but widely believed to be in connection with his press conference held in the aftermath of the de-registration of his NDC party by the Registrar of Societies on Monday.
4 Comments
Mainza beene
Too bad Mr ck ppplea may God be with u what ever you shall shall say lets it come from above
One love
That’s the way going to plot one be strong God is with you.
Umuvelevele
So what is this?
mr I~i100%
It’s now too much for CK. Naba police mwaingila. Anyway ichibemba citila iyapelelya… If I was Pf i can jst beat NDC by votes not by power. Nomba ifi Ni un beatable they are scared 😓