330 KV Transmission Line Damaged in Central Province

Power utility firm Zesco says unknown people have brought down a 330 KV transmission line tower in the Central province of Zambia.

Zesco Spokesperson Henry Kapata explains that the incident occurred between Kabwe step-down sub-station and Luano Sub-Station.

Kapata said in a statement that the 330 KV transmission line is part of the 250 kilometres stretch transmission line supplying bulk power to Copperbelt and North-western Provinces.

Kapata did not state when exactly the transmission line was brought down.

The estimated cost of the damage is over K1.3 million