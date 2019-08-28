Kambwili Denied Bond, Expected in Court in the Afternoon

Defunct National Democratic Congress (NDC) party president Chishimba Kambwili who was this morning formally arrested at Lusaka central police for defamation of the President of Zambia Edgar Chagwa Lungu is expected to appear in the Lusaka Magistrate Court this afternoon for mention .

Kambwili who has been arrested in accordance with Sec. 61 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia has been dragged to court after being denied police bond.

The suspect is alleged to have insulted the head of state in a video which went viral on social media.