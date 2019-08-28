Kambwili Denied Bond, Expected in Court in the Afternoon

Defunct National Democratic Congress (NDC) party president Chishimba Kambwili who was this morning formally arrested at Lusaka central police for defamation of the President of Zambia Edgar Chagwa Lungu is expected to appear in the Lusaka Magistrate Court this afternoon for mention .
Kambwili who has been arrested in accordance with Sec. 61 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia has been dragged to court after being denied police bond.
The suspect is alleged to have insulted the head of state in a video which went viral on social media.
Chichi
Mm mm mm that’s kabwili
Chendabusiku
The day we wiil allow rogue Saul’s to insult others with impunity that is the day we will kiss goodbye to the rule of law. Kambwili is a lose Canon who should not be let scorch free when he misbehaved or insults others. He knows that he will not write a constitution for his polical party hence the rants about its deregistration. Kambwili needs to be told that if he breaks the law of the land 7 times he will be summoned 7 times regardless of who he thinks he is.
Gangsta grabs
Mapolo yanu bafikala,let me not fuck your kalitiliti,get that grey urethra out of my site bitches.Kambwili going nowhere
Telidan faces
Even if you arrest him ,still we are behind him ,chains muzako capita maawa chilipako
Telidan faces
Your Cards are insulting people every day but you are doing nothing to them