Kitwe Gangs Overwhelm DC

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has said the fight against suspected criminal gangs will never be won because he has become a lone voice over the matter.

Mpundu complained to Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili who paid a courtesy call on him that people have refused to accept that the vice is becoming so rampant.

He said despite there being evidence of people being attacked and admitted in hospital, those mandated to address the challenge think he is exaggerating the issue.

Mpundu stated that he would not be making any comments on the matter because everyone around him thinks criminal gangs do not exist.

“Minister, I wish to express my sadness over what has been happening in the city regarding the conduct of young people. I have lamented over the challenges of gangs even though my colleagues want to dispute that there are no gangs in Kitwe, but this is something that is very real,” Mpundu said.

He said national values have broken down in homes and there is need to address the challenge.

Mpundu added that the young groups have taken over national holidays where they always cause havoc against innocent citizens.

Rev. Sumaili earlier expressed worry that parents are not doing enough to bring their children close to God.

Rev. Sumaili said she is on the Copperbelt to engage the clergy on a number of issues, among them the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 as well as self regulation framework of the church.