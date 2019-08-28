Lubuto Man Kills Self in Own Car

A Man of Lubuto Chintu has died after he allegedly set himself on fire inside his car.

Joseph Tendai Mudadi of house number 1915 Chikankata Crescent is reported to have returned home in his Toyota RAV4 registration number ACK 5934 around midnight from a drinking outing at a named night club at Lubuto Market before he set himself on fire in the driveway.

Some neighbours who rushed to the scene tried to put out the fire but couldn’t rescue Mudadi as the vehicle was already engulfed in a fierce blaze.

Mudadi popularly known as Bashi Farai was a Zambian of Zimbabwean descent and a well-known upholsterer. He is believed to have been on separation with his wife at the time of his death.

The remains of the late Mudadi have been picked up by police and deposited at Ndola Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.