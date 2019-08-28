Zambian Woman Handed Life Sentence in China for Drug Trafficking

A Zambian woman arrested early this year at Baiyun International Airport in China for trafficking in cocaine has been sentenced to life imprisonment at Guanzhou women’s prison.

Zambia’s Consul General in Guanzhou Daniel Chisenga said Natasha Kabunda was sentenced on Monday around 10:00 hours by the Intermediate People’s Court in Guanzhou.

This brings to four the number of Zambians serving in prisons in China.

Facts of the matter were that Ms Kabunda was given drugs between the months of May and June by unknown Nigerian men who promised to give her $1,500 if she helped transfer their parcel successfully from Bole International Airport in Ethopia to China.

“Unfortunately, upon arrival in China, the authorities checked through her parcel and arrested her. The matter has been in court since then,” Mr Chisenga stated. “Through Counsul General’s office, we would like to appeal to all Zambians coming to China to avoid accepting parcels with unknown contents, especially from unknown people.”

In another sad development, a man who impersonated himself to be a Zambian was arrested for violating immigration rules last month.

The man is a Nigerian citizen who was carrying a Zambian passport.

The Consulate has since disowned the man and has written to relevant authorities to surrender the Zambian passport to the consulate’s office.

“He was detained on 18th July, 2019. And his particulars were Nelson Nkandu, holder of passport number ZN566448. The Guangdong Provincial Public Security had detained him for almost a month to await the verification of his true identity,” stated Mr Chisenga.