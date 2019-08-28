Zesco Doubles Load-Shedding

Zesco Limited has increased the hours of load-shedding from four to eight hours after Monday’s meeting of directors.

During the meeting it was resolved that the hours of load-shedding be increased to eight hours to avoid the country plunging into darkness due to the ever failing water levels at the Kariba Dam, which is a shared power source with neighbours Zimbabwe.

Sources within Zesco explained that an urgent meeting was called to discuss how to avoid a further strain on the power supply. It was resolved to extend the hours of load-shedding.

When contacted for a comment Zesco spokesperson Henry Kapata said the government would issue a statement on the matter during the course of the week.

“The four hours of load management was announced by the Government and the same will be done if the hours have changed,” he said.

Mr Kapata also said the Zesco was currently facing some challenges in power supply, compounded in part by maintenance works being carried out in some areas.

This week Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa said the portion of the 300 megawatts Mamba Collieries Thermal Power Station in Sinazongwe was undergoing routine maintenance and this had increased load management hours.

Mr Nkuwa said the works were expected to take 15 days from shutdown date.

(Source: Times of Zambia)