Zesco Doubles Load-Shedding

Zesco Limited has increased the hours of load-shedding from four to eight hours after Monday’s meeting of directors.
During the meeting it was resolved that the hours of load-shedding be increased to eight hours to avoid the country plunging into darkness due to the ever failing water levels at the Kariba Dam, which is a shared power source with neighbours Zimbabwe.
Sources within Zesco explained that an urgent meeting was called to discuss how to avoid a further strain on the power supply. It was resolved to extend the hours of load-shedding.
When contacted for a comment Zesco spokesperson Henry Kapata said the government would issue a statement on the matter during the course of the week.
“The four hours of load management was announced by the Government and the same will be done if the hours have changed,” he said.
Mr Kapata also said the Zesco was currently facing some challenges in power supply, compounded in part by maintenance works being carried out in some areas.
This week Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa said the portion of the 300 megawatts Mamba Collieries Thermal Power Station in Sinazongwe was undergoing routine maintenance and this had increased load management hours.
Mr Nkuwa said the works were expected to take 15 days from shutdown date.
(Source: Times of Zambia)
Analyser
When the drought was noted, ZESCO said there would be no loadshedding this year. They came back later with 4 hours and now it’s 8 hours. How do these qualified engineers fail to forecast how much loadshedding would be there? Forecasting can help people prepare. It now confirms the President’s concerns on engineers not contributing positively to Zambia’s development
Man Jay
We don’t know what the future holds now loadsheding extended to 8hours plus high mealiemeal prices, high rentals, low salaries, high unemployment, high poverty levels & high borrowing cost! God of mercy help mother Zambia. Our governments are not investing enough in the energy sector so will continue to suffer in the years to come.
Man Jay
ANALYSER you are right I remember when Zesco said will have no load shedding this year they issued a statement that we have enough water levels at kariba so we should not worry now it’s a different story 8 hours is way too much.