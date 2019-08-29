Chingola Woman Commits Suicide after Quarrel with Hubby

A 28-year-old woman of Chingola has committed suicide over an alleged troubled relationship with her husband.

Police have identified the deceased as Josephine Mwansa of Chingola’s

Ipafu area along Solwezi road.

Copperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga stated that Josephine took her own life after drinking Doom insecticide yesterday around 14:00 hours following a quarrel with her husband, Isaac Tembo, aged 39.