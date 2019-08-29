Hunger Situation Beyond Politics, Says HH

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has said the hunger and water situation in most parts of Zambia remains critical and a source of great concern.
Hichilema, who toured some affected areas on Monday and Tuesday, said the situation can only be resolved through a non-partisan approach.
“The story is the same wherever we went, people have no food and no safe and clean drinking water. We were on the ground assessing the situation and so far our findings are that we must take this hunger situation seriously. Just because Mr Edgar Lungu and his PF can afford a flight to Japan using public resources when mealie meal prices are unaffordable for the majority of our people, and generally the cost of living very high, does not mean all is well for our citizens,” Hichilema stated.
“This is not a time for partisan politics and sectarian interests from all leaders across the political divide. We must be serious and put the lives of our people first before ours by ensuring no one dies from starvation out of the neglect of those who wish to withhold help for whatever reason. The possible loss of life due to starvation is completely avoidable as long as we all put our heads together to seek solutions to help those of our citizens that have been exposed to the hunger situation.”
He stated that the people needed food and water.
“They are surviving on wild fruits some of which may be toxic and harmful to their bodies in the long term. Water reservoirs like Chilonga dam in Keembe constituency have completely dried up and this is the major source of water for our people and their livestock. These assessments are helping us offer the much needed support to our people as we seek for long term solutions to help resolve the crisis,” stated Hichilema.
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Time tibapase nyama za ng’ombe zathu boi.
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Tiye tibapase nyama za ng’ombe zathu boi.
magical minds
Tell us how you are going to do that don’t just say that, most mind you everyone say the same before becoming the president….
me
lives first… through health people with health minds will the people with knowledge develop the country .not weak minds will think weakily. so as the country develops slow….
Huray Hoopsß
After all japan helped zambia with $30m to be used in hospitals.
Winnipeg Nyirongo
This is sense my President!!!! Keep it up with what you are doing otherwise we COMMON Zambians are the ones who are suffering but the well to do people are Okay with this situation. Go HH Go!!!!! We are behind you come 2021!!!!!! It does not make sense to fly to Japan while your Children behind are battling with hunger????? It does not make sense to start distributing farming inputs now while you are failing to control or reduce the prices of mealie meal???? Thanks
saimbwende
HH how about the miners that died from depression after you selfishily benefited from privitization of mines, dumping thousands of miners into streets, why did you not put their lives first. You are a devil HH in sheep’s clothes trying to win Zambian peoples hearts, fortunately the smart people of Zambia know you very well, hence your rejection five times and they will again reject you in 2021 for the sixth time
mulo
One prblm wth hh,he is owez bitter with thoz in pawa.this has bcome a serious syndrome in him ,nd the only thing that wll mek him lose in any election he contesters b it at branch or ward level coz he is truly a sadist whose political career comes 2 am end in 2021
dance
Saimbwende is there order in your mind? People like you whose minds are corrupt are the ones that make hh not to win. Whatever we do now affects the future. We are not the last generation if we destroy this country now, where our children going to be??? Everyone has role in protecting the resources that God has given us by choosing good leaders! Is it because of our dark skin such that we will never be awake??????