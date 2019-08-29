Hunger Situation Beyond Politics, Says HH

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has said the hunger and water situation in most parts of Zambia remains critical and a source of great concern.

Hichilema, who toured some affected areas on Monday and Tuesday, said the situation can only be resolved through a non-partisan approach.

“The story is the same wherever we went, people have no food and no safe and clean drinking water. We were on the ground assessing the situation and so far our findings are that we must take this hunger situation seriously. Just because Mr Edgar Lungu and his PF can afford a flight to Japan using public resources when mealie meal prices are unaffordable for the majority of our people, and generally the cost of living very high, does not mean all is well for our citizens,” Hichilema stated.

“This is not a time for partisan politics and sectarian interests from all leaders across the political divide. We must be serious and put the lives of our people first before ours by ensuring no one dies from starvation out of the neglect of those who wish to withhold help for whatever reason. The possible loss of life due to starvation is completely avoidable as long as we all put our heads together to seek solutions to help those of our citizens that have been exposed to the hunger situation.”

He stated that the people needed food and water.

“They are surviving on wild fruits some of which may be toxic and harmful to their bodies in the long term. Water reservoirs like Chilonga dam in Keembe constituency have completely dried up and this is the major source of water for our people and their livestock. These assessments are helping us offer the much needed support to our people as we seek for long term solutions to help resolve the crisis,” stated Hichilema.