Inflation Rises To 9.3%

The annual rate of inflation for the month of August has increased to 9.3 per cent from 8.8 per cent recorded in July, 2019.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Central Statistical Office Assistant Director for Social Statistics Mr. Iven Sikanyiti has attributed the rise in the rate of inflation to an increase in the cost of living in Zambia.

Mr. Sikanyiti explains that the country has witnessed an increase in the prices of food items such as breakfast mealie meal, roller meal, maize grain and rice.