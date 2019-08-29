Kitwe Council Seeks Help for Engineered Dump Site

The Kitwe City Council has called for support in setting up an engineered dump site to extract bio gas from solid waste.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe made the call when Trade and Economic Advisor from the Finnish Embassy in Lusaka Marko Heikkilä paid a courtesy call on him at the Civic Centre.

Kang’ombe said the local authority is seeking partnership for an engineered dumpsite on its 20-hectare site in Ichimpe for the local authority to effectively mitigate solid waste management challenges.

He explained that the council currently has no engineered landfill, hence the challenge of separating waste needed in extracting bio-gas as only bio-degradable waste was required.

Kang’ombe has since called on the Finnish government to partner with the local authority in setting up an engineered dumpsite.

“Besides our plan to set up an engineered land fill, Kitwe has varying investment opportunities yearning for investor exploration. To this end, we have set aside 75 hectares of land in Kafue Park purely for investment. Kitwe is centrally located on the Copperbelt Province and this advantageous location is suitable for business opportunities,’’ he stated.

Meanwhile, Acting Director of Public Health Fred Nkonde revealed that the bio gas extractor was initially intended for the closed Uchi dumpsite as it is located in a mining zone.

Nkonde stated that waste disposal is not categorized due to lack of resources.

In 2018, the Council created a new dumpsite in Ichimpe with plans of having it modernised.

Heikkilä was in Kitwe to monitor the utilization of the biogas extractor which the Finnish Embassy donated to Kitwe City Council in 2017.