Luapula Water Hikes Tariffs

Luapula Water and Sewerage Company has increased tariffs by nine per cent.

The utility’s Senior Manager Finance and Commercial, Richard Kalima, revealed the new water tariffs to stakeholders during a review meeting held at Samfya Town Council Chamber.

Mr Kalima indicated that the hike in water tariffs, which is for the period 2020 to 2022, is meant to cover the inflationary losses.

The current tariff on water consumption from 0 to six cubic meters is K 4 .20 to K 4. 60 while a consumption of the commodity from six to 14 cubic meters is K 5.20 to K 6.60.

However, with the nine per cent adjustment, the new tariff for water consumption of between 0 and six cubic metros will be K5 in 2020, K 5.50 in 2021 and K6 in 2022 , while consumption of six to 14 cubic meters will be K6.60 to K 7.20 in 2020, K7 .80 in 2021 and K8.60 in 2022.

Meanwhile, Luapula Water Managing Director Kenneth Chense has disclosed that the company will soon engage two contractors to work on water projects in Samfya, Mansa, Nchelenge and Kawambwa at a cost of $256 million.

Mr Chense has said the project is expected to run for four years .

He has stated that the Company will soon procure a water bowser which will help supply water while awaiting the piped water investment project .

During the same meeting, the company disclosed that it is making a loss .

Mr Kalima said that is one of the reasons the company is undertaking new projects to increase its customer base from 16,000 to 24,000.

The Company further announced that it will soon introduce prepaid meters in the District .