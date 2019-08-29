Lusaka Woman Steals Baby

Police in Lusaka are looking for a 21-year-old woman identified as Constance Kunda of Chazanga Compound for allegedly stealing a two-month-old baby.

According to Zambia Police acting spokesperson Danny Mwale, Kunda, who was last seen with the baby on August 27, 2019, is alleged to have stolen the baby in Serenje District, Central Province.

Kunda, while in Serenje on Tuesday, offered to help carry the baby while the mother identified as Memory Chola, aged 34, of Mukando area in Serenje District, was busy with house chores.

She later disappeared with the baby .

It is alleged that the suspect, also known as Chalwe, who was visiting relatives in Serenje, had a miscarriage a few days before she stole the baby and she was last seen with the infant in Lusaka on Wednesday.

“The police are appealing to members of the public who may have knowledge of the suspect’s whereabouts to quickly report to any nearest Police Station,” stated Mwale.