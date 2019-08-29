Mambilima Appeals Tribunal Board to Embrace Speedy Disposal of Cases

Chief Justice Irene Mambilima has called on the five newly sworn-in members of the Lusaka Province Planning Appeals Tribunal to ensure speedy adjudication of planning disputes.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony in Lusaka, justice Mambilima said the tribunal should ensure that justice on planning disputes is delivered at the local level in the shortest time possible.

She said Lusaka Province is experiencing a number of challenges in land development such as illegal land subdivisions and development and illegal change of land use.

Justice Mambilima further urged the tribunal to familiarize themselves with the provisions of urban and regional planning Act Sections 62 and 63 to ensure effective decision making.

And Local Government Minister Charles Banda urged the members of tribunal to start working immediately and dedicate their time towards the operations of the appeals tribunal and ensure speedy hearing and determination of appeals.

Dr Banda said his ministry would remain open for any consultations and will support the operations for people to be served diligently.

Those sworn in include Milner Katolo as president and his vice Muhau Wina while Peter Nsombo, Wilma Nchito and Joseph Zulu will serve as members.