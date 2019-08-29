Musenge Demands Apology From Kambwili

Mwenye Musenge has demanded an apology from embattled former Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili following de-registeration of the National Democratic Congress Party (NDC).
Musenge, who was Secretary General of the defunct opposition party at the time of registration, charged that Kambwili’s careless statements led to the de-registeration of the party.
He has further indicated that as the recognized Secretary General of the Party, he has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs to reconsider its decision to de-register the party.
Musenge said the National Democratic Congress was formed on a premise to offer Zambians an option in an election but that selfishness among those the party had invited led to its misfortunes.
And Musenge has challenged Kambwili to abandon his plans of fighting for the de-registered political party and form his own where he will be practicing his ideologies.
He maintained that Kambwili did not mean well immediately after he was brought on board to lead the party.
dance
Mr musenge when you were the party secretary kambwili was fine. Now since you are out of the party you say kambwili is a bad person. Go and make your own party then you are free to do so. You are just wasting our time reading fake news!!!!
judging
ann’t you old to be so tubby and having no sense of humour .you are old mr…..
muntungwa
You are a finished old bum. Just keep your mouth shut. Who do you think you are cheating? We know you.
Go ahead and form your own party.