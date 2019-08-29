Musenge Demands Apology From Kambwili

Mwenye Musenge has demanded an apology from embattled former Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili following de-registeration of the National Democratic Congress Party (NDC).

Musenge, who was Secretary General of the defunct opposition party at the time of registration, charged that Kambwili’s careless statements led to the de-registeration of the party.

He has further indicated that as the recognized Secretary General of the Party, he has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs to reconsider its decision to de-register the party.

Musenge said the National Democratic Congress was formed on a premise to offer Zambians an option in an election but that selfishness among those the party had invited led to its misfortunes.

And Musenge has challenged Kambwili to abandon his plans of fighting for the de-registered political party and form his own where he will be practicing his ideologies.

He maintained that Kambwili did not mean well immediately after he was brought on board to lead the party.