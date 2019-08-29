  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Mwepu, Daka Face Liverpool UEFA Test
Sport

Mwepu, Daka Face Liverpool UEFA Test

|

Chipolopolo stars Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka have been drawn against defending UEFA Champions League kings Liverpool in the 2019/2020 edition of Europe’s premium competition.

The duo’s Austrian Bundesliga side outfit Red bull Salzburg has been drawn in Group E alongside Liverpool, Napoli and Belgian side Genk.

Mwepu and Daka are in line to make Champions League Group stage debuts on September 17on match day one.

6 Comments

  1. magical minds

    Good test for our boys

    Reply

  2. BYM

    It’s a very good test for our boys am having with them

    Reply

  3. BYM

    It’s a very good test for our boys am happy with them

    Reply

  4. Stellah

    🙁 hashtag to our boyz 🙁

    Reply

  5. Kilay Hamuchiliba

    Very good to our boys keep it up boys.

    Reply

  6. Bombshell

    I jst wish Enock & Patson gud lucky during there outing with L/Pool. just hope they will feature.

    Reply

Leave a Reply