Mwepu, Daka Face Liverpool UEFA Test

Chipolopolo stars Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka have been drawn against defending UEFA Champions League kings Liverpool in the 2019/2020 edition of Europe’s premium competition.
The duo’s Austrian Bundesliga side outfit Red bull Salzburg has been drawn in Group E alongside Liverpool, Napoli and Belgian side Genk.
Mwepu and Daka are in line to make Champions League Group stage debuts on September 17on match day one.
6 Comments
magical minds
Good test for our boys
BYM
It’s a very good test for our boys am having with them
BYM
It’s a very good test for our boys am happy with them
Stellah
🙁 hashtag to our boyz 🙁
Kilay Hamuchiliba
Very good to our boys keep it up boys.
Bombshell
I jst wish Enock & Patson gud lucky during there outing with L/Pool. just hope they will feature.