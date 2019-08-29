Mwepu, Daka Face Liverpool UEFA Test

Chipolopolo stars Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka have been drawn against defending UEFA Champions League kings Liverpool in the 2019/2020 edition of Europe’s premium competition.

The duo’s Austrian Bundesliga side outfit Red bull Salzburg has been drawn in Group E alongside Liverpool, Napoli and Belgian side Genk.

Mwepu and Daka are in line to make Champions League Group stage debuts on September 17on match day one.