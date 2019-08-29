North West Railway Gets $500m For Rail line

North West Railway Limited has sourced about $500 million to kickstart the construction of a rail line from Chingola to Kalumbila District of North Western Province.

Company Chairman Enock Kavindele said the raised amount is part of the $1.2 billion required to facilitate the construction of a rail line from Chingola to Angola.

Kavindele, the former Vice-President, said the project, which is expected to commence soon, will create about 7,000 direct jobs during the construction phase.

He added that an additional 1,440 jobs will be created through the employment of scouts at the different camps in Chingola, St Dorothy, Solwezi and Kalumbila.

Kavindele said once operational, the rail line will help move about five million tonnes of cargo from road to rail.

The former Republican vice-president said this at the just-ended North West Investment Expo held under the theme “Unveiling the Hidden Treasures”.