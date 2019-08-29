Zesco Warns of Increased Loadshedding On C/belt

Zesco Limited says its ability to provide reliable power supply to the mines and other customers on the Copperbelt has been compromised.

With the outage of the transmission line, the remaining lines may experience overloading which could result in increased load shedding on the Copperbelt and North Western provinces to ensure that the power system remains stable.

Zesco’s Director for Strategy and Corporate Services Patrick Mwila stated that the power utility’s maintenance team has moved on the site to assess the damage and commence repair works.